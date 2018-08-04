Giants' Buster Posey: Lifted after taking foul tip to mask

Posey exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey took a foul tip to the mask in the first inning, and after being examined by the trainer, he was removed from the game. More news on the severity of the issue should surface in the near future.

