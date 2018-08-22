Giants' Buster Posey: Likely to undergo season-ending surgery

Giants executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean said Wednesday that it's a "safe assumption" that Posey will soon undergo season-ending hip surgery, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday following a day off Tuesday, though it's become clear that his season will come to an end soon as the Giants turn an eye toward 2019. Nick Hundley figures to take over behind the plate for San Francisco.