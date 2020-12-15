Posey is a lock to start behind the plate on Opening Day, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey elected to sit out the 2020 season after he and his wife adopted a pair of newborn twins. He'll have to shake some rust off heading into his age-34 season, and expectations for him may be somewhat modest given that he produced a career-worst 85 wRC+ in 2019, but he clearly still has his manager Gabe Kapler's trust. 2018 second-overall pick Joey Bart did make his debut last season, but his .233/.288/.320 slash line in 33 games and his 3:41 BB:K suggest he's not quite ready to dethrone Posey just yet.