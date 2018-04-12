Giants' Buster Posey: Lone bright spot in loss

Posey went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The All-Star catcher cranked a two-run shot that chased Robbie Ray in the fifth inning of what was a close game at the time. The loss brought the Giants back under .500 on the season, but Posey's production (.389/.439/.611 in 41 plate appearances) is not to blame. The 31-year-old has also chipped in a pair of steals this year to boost his fantasy value after notching six in each of the previous two campaigns.

