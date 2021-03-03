Posey entered camp in good health and went 1-for-1 with a walk in Sunday's spring opener, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign to help raise newborn twins and should benefit from a year off from the grind behind the plate. Posey set career lows during 2018 and 2019 by posting a .741 OPS and .688 OPS, respectively, with 12 combined homers. The veteran catcher is unlikely to return to the MVP-level form from his mid-20s, but he could still be a plus both offensively and defensively for the Giants in 2021 with a rebound campaign.