Giants' Buster Posey: Makes second start behind dish

Posey (hip) started Sunday's exhibition against the Rockies, going 1-for-2 in the loss.

Posey has now started two spring training games behind the dish after undergoing hip surgery this past offseason. There was a bit of concern regarding the All-Star catcher's availability to begin the season given how long the team delayed surgery last year, but his early presence this spring bodes well for his availability on Opening Day. Posey saw his production dip to career lows in 2018, but the hip injury may have contributed to the decline. Assuming he is truly back to full strength, it wouldn't be shocking to see his numbers trend back up to his career norms.

