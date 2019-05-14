Giants' Buster Posey: May return Friday

Posey (concussion) is on track to return from the 7-day injured list for Friday's game at Arizona, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey caught a bullpen session and hit against live pitching Tuesday, but still needs to run the bases to fully illustrate he's clear of concussion-like symptoms. The 32-year-old appears to be progressing nicely, but he still has to officially clear the concussion protocol.