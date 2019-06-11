Giants' Buster Posey: May return Wednesday

Posey (hamstring) could be activated off the injured list for Wednesday's series finale against the Padres, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey appears on track to be activated after spending the 10-day minimum on the IL, with Tuesday's batting practice session being the final hurdle for his return. The 32-year-old landed on the IL with the right hamstring strain in early June but never expected to have a long stay on the shelf.