Giants' Buster Posey: Moves up to second in order

Posey batted second and went 2-for-5 in Friday's 10-9 win over the Diamondbacks.

Posey didn't get in on the homer fest Friday (12 total home runs), but he did contribute his second multi-hit game in as many days. The 32-year-old continues to be a drag in the power department (six homers and .133 ISO), but he was still moved up to second in the order in manager Bruce Bochy's new-look lineup, mainly due to his .327 on-base percentage, which is actually considered high on a Giants' club that lacks consistent table-setters.