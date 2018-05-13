Giants' Buster Posey: Not in lineup Sunday

Posey is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Posey's average sits at a strong .306 mark, but he will head to the bench for the third time in the team's past eight games. The backstop went 3-for-9 with with two doubles through the first two games of the series but will hand off catching duties to Nick Hundley for the finale.

