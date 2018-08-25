Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Saturday's lineup

Posey (hip) is out of the lineup against Texas on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his right hip Monday, though he's yet to be placed on the DL or taken off the active roster at this point. Per Robert Murray of The Athletic, catching prospect Aramis Garcia will be called up by the Giants, which indicates that Posey's time in 2018 is all but up. That said, unless the Giants make the roster move prior to Saturday's game, there's a chance Posey will be available as a bat off the bench. Nick Hundley will handle the catching duties and hit cleanup.