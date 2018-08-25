Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Saturday's lineup
Posey (hip) is out of the lineup against Texas on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his right hip Monday, though he's yet to be placed on the DL or taken off the active roster at this point. Per Robert Murray of The Athletic, catching prospect Aramis Garcia will be called up by the Giants, which indicates that Posey's time in 2018 is all but up. That said, unless the Giants make the roster move prior to Saturday's game, there's a chance Posey will be available as a bat off the bench. Nick Hundley will handle the catching duties and hit cleanup.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Hip surgery scheduled for Monday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Hip surgery imminent•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: On bench Thursday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Likely to undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Potentially facing season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Rested Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...