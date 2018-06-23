Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Saturday's lineup

Posey is out of the lineup against the Padres on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group

Posey will receive a standard day off following a pair of starts, including an 0-for-4 showing during Friday's loss. Nick Hundley will handle the catching duties in his place. Expect Posey back behind the plate for Sunday's series finale.

