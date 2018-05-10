Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Thursday's lineup

Posey is out of the lineup against Philadelphia on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey will receive a standard day off following three straight starts, going 3-for-11 over the course of this series. In his place, Nick Hundley will catch and bat fifth.

