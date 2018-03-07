Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Posey (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against San Diego, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey was expected to return to the lineup after Tuesday's day off but appears to remain limited due to an ankle injury. Consider him day-to-day, as it's expected that manager Bruce Bochy will address his status at some point prior to Wednesday's game to clarify the situation. Barring any sort of setback, Posey should be fully healthy by the time Opening Day rolls around.
