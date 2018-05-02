Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Posey is out of the lineup against San Diego on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey will retreat to the bench for the series finale following four straight starts, including a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a double and one RBI during Tuesday's game. In his place, Nick Hundley will catch and bat out of the cleanup position.

