Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Posey is out of the lineup against San Diego on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey will retreat to the bench for the series finale following four straight starts, including a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a double and one RBI during Tuesday's game. In his place, Nick Hundley will catch and bat out of the cleanup position.
More News
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....