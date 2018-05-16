Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Posey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey will receive a standard day off following a pair of starts behind the plate. Nick Hundley will take his place and bat sixth in the order for the series finale. Expect Posey back in the starting nine versus Colorado on Thursday.
More News
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...