Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Posey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will receive a standard day off following a pair of starts behind the plate. Nick Hundley will take his place and bat sixth in the order for the series finale. Expect Posey back in the starting nine versus Colorado on Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories