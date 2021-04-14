site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-buster-posey-not-in-wednesdays-lineup-770787 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Buster Posey: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Posey isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Posey had started each of the last two games and went 2-for-7 with a run and three strikeouts. Curt Casali will serve as the starting catcher for Wednesday's series finale, batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read