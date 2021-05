Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

With very few exceptions, the Giants have stuck to a pattern of giving two starts to Posey followed by one for Curt Casali. That pattern continues here. Casali starts behind the plate Saturday, but Posey should return to the lineup for both Sunday and Monday's games if the pattern holds.