Giants' Buster Posey: Not starting Thursday

Posey is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

With Thursday's contest set to begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT on the heels of a night game, it's no surprise that Posey will be granted a day off. Erik Kratz checks in behind the plate for Posey, who is hitting .200 with only one RBI and three runs to his name through the Giants' first 19 games.