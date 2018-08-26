Giants' Buster Posey: Officially lands on DL

Posey (hip) was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This is largely a procedural move, as the All-Star backstop is already slated to miss the remainder of the season due to hip surgery coming up on Monday. This move will allow the Giants to call up Aramis Garcia to provide catching depth in his stead. Posey will now look ahead to recovering for the 2019 season, though his 6-to-8 month recovery timetable puts his availability for next season's Opening Day in doubt.