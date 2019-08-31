Giants' Buster Posey: On base four times

Posey went 3-for-4 with a walk in Friday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

All three of his hits were singles. Unfortunately for Posey's fantasy owners, the catcher was unable to get in on the run-scoring in the lopsided victory. Posey is hitting .251/.317/.371 with six homers and 35 RBI in 99 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories