Posey went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Posey's lone hit of the game was a fifth-inning single, and he came around to score San Francisco's third run on a Mike Yastrzemski triple. The 34-year-old Posey has a .383/.468/.716 slash line with eight home runs, 12 RBI and 20 runs scored in 94 plate appearances. His playing time pattern is starting two games before resting once -- Posey will still see the majority of the action behind the dish compared to Curt Casali when both are healthy.