Posey went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

Posey drew a walk in the seventh inning and came around to score on a Brandon Crawford two-run double. The 34-year-old Posey has recorded a hit in all five games he's played, but Friday was his first multi-hit effort. The catcher has a .333/.400/.667 slash line with two homers, two RBI and three runs scored in 20 plate appearances.