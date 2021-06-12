site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Buster Posey: On bench for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Posey will sit for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington.
Posey went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in the Giants' 2-0 loss in the afternoon game. Curt Casali will take over behind the plate for the evening contest.
