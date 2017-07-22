Giants' Buster Posey: On bench Saturday

Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have an early-afternoon start on the west coast and the team went into extras on Friday night, so it makes sense that Posey's on the bench. Nick Hundley will take over behind the plate and bat seventh against right-hander Luis Perdomo.

