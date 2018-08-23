Giants' Buster Posey: On bench Thursday

Posey is not in the lineup versus the Mets on Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-4 during Wednesday's contest. With season-ending hip surgery seemingly looming over his head, it remains to be seen how much longer Posey will remain on the active roster. In his place, Nick Hundley will catch Madison Bumgarner and bat seventh during the series finale.