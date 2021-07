Posey is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A left thumb contusion will keep the veteran catcher out of action for a second consecutive game and possibly longer. Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, manager Gabe Kapler said that Posey is still battling soreness in his thumb, but that they'll try to get him ready to possibly pinch hit Tuesday. Chadwick Tromp gets the start at catcher.