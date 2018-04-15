Giants' Buster Posey: Out due to swollen thumb
Posey is not in the lineup Sunday due to a swollen right thumb, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey had difficulty gripping a bat Sunday due to the swelling in his thumb. Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed that the injury isn't serious and that the star backstop will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
