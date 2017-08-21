Play

Giants' Buster Posey: Out of lineup Monday

Posey is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Posey will get the day off after going 2-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Phillies. Nick Hundley will take over for him behind the dish, batting seventh.

