Giants' Buster Posey: Out of lineup Sunday
Posey is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hitless in his last 10 at-bats, Posey will receive the afternoon off as the Giants close out their weekend series against the Diamondbacks. Nick Hundley will take over behind the plate and bat seventh in his stead.
