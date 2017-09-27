Giants' Buster Posey: Out of lineup Wednesday

Posey is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey missed time with a toe injury earlier this month, but there has been nothing to suggest this absence is related. It seems manager Bruce Bochy is just affording Posey an extended breather -- the team is off Thursday -- so he's well rested for the final series in front of the home crowd this weekend. Posey hasn't homered since Aug. 8 and thus is on pace to see his home-run production decline for a third straight season.