Giants' Buster Posey: Out of Saturday's lineup

Posey is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is the first time Posey has been out of the lineup since July 22. His .326 batting average ranks fifth in the National League behind Justin Turner, Daniel Murphy, Charlie Blackmon and Bryce Harper. Nick Hundley will start behind the dish and hit eighth.

