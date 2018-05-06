Giants' Buster Posey: Out of Sunday lineup
Posey is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey started the first two games of the series for San Francisco, going a combined 5-for-10 at the plate with three runs and three RBI. He'll take a seat for the series finale, however, giving way to Nick Hundley behind the plate.
