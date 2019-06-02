Giants' Buster Posey: Out Sunday as expected
Posey (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The right hamstring soreness cropped up for Posey in Saturday's game after a collision at first base while running out a groundball, and manager Bruce Bochy said following the game he wouldn't be in the lineup for the series finale. The veteran catcher will now have two full days to rest up with Monday's scheduled off day before starting a series with the Mets on Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by that time. Stephen Vogt will start behind the plate and bat eighth in his absence, while Aramis Garcia was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to bolster the Giants' catching depth.
