Giants' Buster Posey: Plays hero with grand slam

Posey went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

The veteran catcher made his fourth homer of the season count, taking Matt Albers deep in the top of the 10th inning with the bases loaded. Posey is slashing a disappointing .257/.317/.392 through 66 games, but he might yet put together a big finish to the campaign -- Friday's performance was his fifth multi-hit effort in his last seven starts, and he's hit .419 (13-for-31) over that stretch.

