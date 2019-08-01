Giants' Buster Posey: Pops sixth homer

Posey went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

The homer was just his sixth of the year, but three of them have come in July. Posey's .280/.341/.440 slash line through 18 games on the month is a step up from his numbers on the season, offering hope that he might be able to turn back the clock over the final weeks of 2019.

