Giants' Buster Posey: Posts three more hits

Posey went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Posey returned to the lineup after a routine day off and responded with his second three-hit day in as many starts. The six hits followed an ugly 2-for-28 stretch, and it's generally been a rough season for the former All-Star catcher (.251/.315/.382). Posey does own a career-low .287 BABIP, so he is due for some more hits to fall in. That said, the complete drop off in power these past two seasons (eight homers over 165 games) and lack of RBI opportunities (61 over that span) have really sunk his fantasy stock.