Giants' Buster Posey: Potentially facing season-ending surgery

Posey could undergo season-ending hip surgery, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey has been battling the hip issues since late May, and at this point it seems to be a question of when, not if, he is to undergo surgery. The 31-year-old is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Mets, but is expected to return to the starting nine Wednesday as the Giants continue to evaluate every possible avenue for their franchise catcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories