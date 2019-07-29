Giants' Buster Posey: Racks up three hits in victory
Posey went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over San Diego.
Posey knocked in an insurance run with a ninth-inning double and later came around to score on Brandon Crawford's two-out single. The three-hit game was the third in the last 16 starts for Posey, who is in the midst of a difficult season at the plate, slashing .264/.329/.396 with five homers and 29 RBI in 292 plate appearances.
