Posey went 3-for-4 with three singles and a walk in Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Posey was productive at keeping the line moving, but he wasn't able to get directly involved in any run-scoring plays. The catcher has been strong at the dish with a .382/.466/.685 slash line, eight home runs, 12 RBI and 20 runs scored across 103 plate appearances. Posey is likely to play Monday in Cincinnati before resting in favor of Curt Casali on Tuesday, as is the pattern San Francisco has established among the two catchers.