Giants' Buster Posey: Racks up two hits in return
Posey (concussion) went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 7-0 loss to Arizona.
It was Posey's first game back from the 7-day concussion IL, and he was able to carry over the success he was having at the plate (.300/.333/.540 over his last 15 games) prior to his brief absence. There were no reports of any setbacks with the 32-year-old, so he should be back behind the dish for Saturday night's contest before likely getting Sunday's day game off.
