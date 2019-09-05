Giants' Buster Posey: Reaches base five times

Posey went 3-for-4 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 victory over the Cardinals.

Posey tallied three hits for the second time in four contests. Despite the veteran's season-long struggles, he has recently been justifying hitting second in the order with a .450 average (9-for-20) and .522 on-base percentage over his last five starts. The improved contact hitting is a positive sign for Posey, but he still isn't driving the ball like he used to (zero extra-base hits over the five-game hot streak). The 32-year-old is on pace to finish with a slugging percentage below .400 for the second year in a row, which is especially concerning in 2019 with the uptick in power we have seen across the league.