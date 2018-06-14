Giants' Buster Posey: Reaches base four times Wednesday
Posey went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.
Posey filled out the stat line in this one, doubling and also coming around to score twice. The backstop remains a solid bet to help batting average and OBP ratios, as the three-hit day pushed his average back over .300, but his slugging percentage of .435 would be just a single point higher than his career lower over a full season.
