Giants' Buster Posey: Reaches base three times

Posey went 1-for-3 with a double, a pair of walks and a run scored in Saturday's loss to Washington.

Posey has moved up to second in the batting order over the last week or so, after spending the majority of the season hitting either third or cleanup. The All-Star catcher is boasting a .300 batting average and .366 on-base percentage, but the change is just as likely to be related to his .437 slugging percentage (third-worst mark of his career). The Giants have provided Posey with some of the best protection he has had in recent memory (Andrew McCutchen, Evan Longoria and -- when healthy -- Brandon Belt), so moving up in the order should boost his run scoring potential going forward.