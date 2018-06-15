Giants' Buster Posey: Receives breather Friday

Posey is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

As expected, Posey will get the night off following seven straight starts, including an 0-for-6 showing during Thursday's extra-innings game in Miami. In his absence, Nick Hundley will catch Derek Holland.

