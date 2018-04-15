Giants' Buster Posey: Receives breather Sunday

Posey is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will catch a breather after starting the Giants' past six games. The backstop continues to be a model of consistency, as he currently sits with a .313/.370/.500 slash line. Nick Hundley will take over behind the plate in his absence.

