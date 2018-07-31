Giants' Buster Posey: Receives breather Tuesday

Posey is not in the lineup against San Diego on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Posey will take a seat following a pair of starts, including a 2-for-6 showing with one RBI during Monday's 12-inning victory. In his place, Nick Hundley will catch and bat in the cleanup position.

