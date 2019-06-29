Giants' Buster Posey: Records three hits in win

Posey went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Posey posted his first three-hit night of the season and fell just shy of his fourth homer after it just missed and was overturned to an RBI double. He also tacked on an RBI single in the fifth. The veteran catcher had been hitless in his previous 16 at-bats so it's nice to see him making contact again. Overall, he's batting .241/.304/.369 with 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and 16 doubles over 195 plate appearances.