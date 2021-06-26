Posey (back) will sit for the second consecutive game Saturday against Oakland, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

A vintage season from the 34-year-old Posey has helped catapult the surprising Giants to the best record in baseball. Losing their star backstop, who's hitting .322/.411/.556 on the year, would be a big blow, though manager Gabe Kapler didn't seem too concerned about the issue when Posey was scratched from the lineup Friday. Curt Casali will remain behind the plate in his absence.