Giants' Buster Posey: Remains out Tuesday

Posey remains on the bench Tuesday against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey left Saturday's game against the Orioles with a sore right hamstring and hasn't appeared in a game since. The injury was serious enough for the Giants to call up Aramis Garcia as catching depth but has so far not been serious enough for Posey to head to the injured list. Stephen Vogt starts behind the plate Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories